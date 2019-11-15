Cook takes over in the Jubilee Park hotseat following the departure of previous boss Jimmy Brattan yesterday.

New chief was actually brought to the United Counties League Division One club by Brattan last season to work as his coach.

It was a role he held until leaving in September to join Cambridgeshire County League side St Neots Town Reserves.

But Cook now returns less than 24 hours after Brattan left by mutual consent.

Town chairman Doug McIlwain said: "Myself and Jimmy had been in discussions with Alex regarding the possibility of him returning to the club as a coach.

"He was at our game at Long Buckby on Wednesday night to have a look at things before making his mind up whether or not to come back.

"But when Jimmy then came to me yesterday suggesting it was the right time for him to walk away as manager, the situation changed.

"There is absolutely no way myself - or anyone else connected to Huntingdon Town - wanted to see Jimmy leave despite what others may be suggesting on various social media sites.

"But as we were keen to bring Alex back into the fold as coach anyway, it now seems ideal that he comes in as manager.

"It is now Alex's time to step into the role of being a manager and to put his own stamp on things.

"The passion and desire the boys showed on Wednesday night was fantastic and Alex can bring us the knowledge to add to that.

"I recall Ricky Marheineke being given his first job with us as a young manager and he's not gone on to do badly, has he?"

Cook will take charge of Town for their trip to Bugbrooke tomorrow, 3pm.

Young coach Alfie Tate will remain at the club to work with Cook.