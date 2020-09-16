They had to survive the dismissal of goalkeeper Quincey Shorunmu late on and they also missed a penalty.

However, a goal on 26 minutes from Connor Pilbeam was enough to take the first three points of the year.

Rio Thompson was named man of the match.

They are back at Jubilee Park tomorrow (Wednesday) when they host Raunds Town in another United Counties League Division One match before a third successive home game against Mildenhall Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The reserves meanwhile went down 3-0 at Potton United.

Eynesbury United are up to third in the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division after a 4-0 win over Ely City Res.

Ryan Baxter, Shane Fox and Joshua Spavins put them 3-0 ahead after just 20 minutes with Lee Bassett wrapping things up late on.

There was less joy though for Hemmingfords United and Eaton Socon who both lost.

United went down 3-1 at West Wratting, Jayk Mullee their scorer, while Eaton lost 4-1 at home to Cherry Hinton.

Eaton Socon Res had a better day though in Senior A as Ben Cole, Callum Irvine and Lee Griffiths gave them a 3-2 win at Bassingbourn and Huntingdon United made it two wins from two by beating Bluntisham Rangers 2-1.

Thomas Moran and Harry Walker were the men on target here.

In Senior B there was a 2-1 win for Brampton over Lakenheath Res courtesy of goals from Connor Ray and Oliver Vale.

And over in Division One of the Peterborough & District League, a hat-trick from Jake Thornton helped Warboys Town to a 4-0 success against Crowland Town Res.

Ellis Ball got the other goal.