With a rapidly growing footprint across the East of England, the Football Fun Factory will now benefit the Hunts region with its programmes on offer.

The programmes are offered via a head coach that leads each ‘community’ and the organisation is delighted to welcome new head coaches Matt Lee (Huntingdon) and Lee Hayward (St Ives) to their team.

Both head coaches will be offering ‘Tots Football Fun’ classes on a Saturday morning for 2-5 year olds, as well as ‘Football Fun & Development’ evening sessions for 5-12 year olds and ‘Football Fun Camps’ in the school holidays.

The company focuses on fun and enjoyment rather than technical development of children as founder James Cutting said: “The FFF was created to provide incredible childhood football experiences that eliminate barriers to opportunity.

“We believe that fun should be at the forefront of football participation as ultimately, the more we enjoy something the longer we do it for! Our aim is to develop a generation of children that grow up loving the game and fondly remembering their early football experiences.”

Lee, who will be offering sessions in Huntingdon, Alconbury and Grafham, shared his excitement at taking on the role, adding: “I can’t wait to get started! I’m so excited to be offering these opportunities to children within my community and putting smiles on faces!”

He will be joined by Hayward, who is joining the Football Fun Factory to lead a community of programmes in St Ives.

Hayward drew on his own childhood football experiences when sharing his thoughts on his coaching opportunities, saying: “Everyone remembers their football sessions and coaches growing up. My aim is to be that coach that children remember, for all the right reasons!

“The FFF focuses purely on the fun side of the game with no pressure of expectation on the children’s development. Of course they will progress and develop, but that comes as a natural by-product of having fun!”.

The Football Fun Factory offers fun and exciting inflatable experiences, with the Tots Football Fun sessions taking place inside their inspiring inflatable football pitches and the school holiday sessions including the use of inflatable goals and football dartboards.

To find out more about opportunities in the Hunts area visit thefootballfunfactory.co.uk or email getinvolved@thefootballfunfactory.co.uk.

Matt Lee can also be followed on Facebook (Matt@thefootballfunfactory.co.uk) and Twitter (@MattL_FFF).