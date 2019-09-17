Ollie Drake's men reeled off their fifth consecutive Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory by blowing away Cambridgeshire rivals Ely City by a 5-1 scoreline at the David Wilson Homes Ground. A brace from Tom Spark put Rovers in command and James Hall effectively sealed the points when adding a third goal five minutes before the break. Young prospect Gianni Cantone got in on the act with a first senior goal in the second half before free-kick maestro Ross Munro added another fine effort to his collection. The only blot on an otherwise exemplary Rovers copybook was the concession of a late consolation goal to a depleted City side who were without a recognised goalkeeper. Drake admitted: "It's very annoying that we ruined a perfect performance by conceding a late goal. "We were excellent in the first half and that set us up to win the game. "We took our foot off the pedal at times in the second half, but we were always very comfortable and added a couple more goals. "It was particularly pleasing for young Gianni to get one of them and to have three Under 18 lads involved in the squad again. "We're enjoying a great run at the moment, but we have tough tests ahead which will tell us more about where we are." Rovers' hot streak launched them into third place ahead of a trip to Haverhill Rovers tonight (Tuesday). Drake's men head to Suffolk in search of revenge for a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of the same opponents back in August. Another tough test awaits this Saturday with a visit to a Wroxham side expected to challenge for the title. The Norfolk club feature former Premier League striker Grant Holt and another ex-Norwich City man, Simon Lappin, in their squad.