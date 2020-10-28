Following a manager’s meeting for Brampton FC back in the summer, a plea was put out by Andy Jarman for women interested in forming a new team.

There was a lot of interest and Brampton Ladies FC was established. This is the first ever Ladies team in Brampton.

From the first training session of six ladies, the team has continued to grow and now has 30 women signed on.

There is a variety of players of all ages and a range of abilities. They have played friendly matches and managed to secure a sponsor for the home kit.

“Massive thanks from the team to Nick Kent Scaffolding, a local Brampton company. The team has also just secured a second sponsor for an away kit, Huntingdon couriers Ltd, says Andy.

They play in the S-Tech league championship North and have made a promising start to their first season. So far they have had one win and two losses in the league and have won their last two games in the league cup.