Action from the derby clash between Eaton Socon and Eynesbury United in the Cambridgeshire County League. Picture: SIMON COOPER Action from the derby clash between Eaton Socon and Eynesbury United in the Cambridgeshire County League. Picture: SIMON COOPER

United stepped up their challenge for promotion from the Cambridgeshire County League by continuing their winning streak at local rivals Eaton Socon.

Shane Fox provided the only goal after just 12 seconds at River Road as the Kershaw Premier Division fixture survived the elements of Storm Dennis.

The triumph against Spavins' former club lifted United - who have now won four games in a row - to within two points of the top-five finish they need to earn a rise up the footballing ladder.

Spavins said: "It was a huge win in a huge game for us.

"The whole squad produced a great performance and battled from the first whistle to the last.

"Credit also goes to Eaton Socon for being determined to get the game on. Their chairman, Nev Cooper, did a great job to produce such a good surface

"We know what we have to do to get promoted and we're on a roll at the moment, but we've got another dozen cup finals still to go."

United produced a lightning start as Fox swept the ball past Eaton Socon keeper Andrew Wale after being picked out by a Dean Parratt cross.

Wale produced a fine save to deny Josh Spavins before United found the net again only to see Lee Bassett's effort ruled out due to Parratt being in an offside position in the build-up.

Parratt was also denied by a terrific Wale stop in the second half as United missed the chance to kill off their hosts.

And they were very nearly made to pay with Lewis Gordine-Francis having to produce a last-ditch block to deny Eaton substitute Ian Dawkes a late leveller.

Eaton boss Mark Garwood, who also saw his side bow out of the Hunts Intermediate Cup at the hands of United this season, admitted: "We were beaten by a team who started better than we did and had a togetherness and spirit that we lacked on the day.

"That's the second time we've lost to them this season and they have been the better team on both occasions.

"I don't feel our performances have done the club justice in either game."

Eaton remain in fifth position in the Kershaw Premier Division standings, two points ahead of a United side who have risen rapidly thanks to a run of four successive wins.

Eaton don't have to wait long for a chance of revenge as the two teams meet again in the return fixture under the Hall Road lights on Friday, March 6.

Eaton are back on home turf this Saturday against lowly Chatteris Town while United head to Over Sports.