Eynesbury Rovers will face a difficult bow in this year’s FA Vase when they travel to Eastern Counties League Stowmarket Town in round two.
Stow were favourites for last year’s crown, which the final between Hebburn Town and Consett still to be played, before a shock exit in the last 16 at the hands of Wroxham.
They are still undefeated this year in the league but have drawn three of their seven games and currently sit eighth.
Eynesbury meanwhile were top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but two postponed games, the latest being a home match with Oxhey Jets on Saturday, has dropped them down to second, one point behind new pacesetters Biggleswade United.
Both teams have entered the competition at this stage after progressing deep into last year’s competition.
The winners of each tie in this round will receive £900 while the losers pocket £275.
FA Vase second round draw in full:
1 Guisborough Town v Liversedge
2 Hebburn Town v North Shields
3 New Mills v Congleton Town
4 Stockton Town v Charnock Richard or Ashington
5 Holker Old Boys v Vauxhall Motors
6 Consett v Maltby Main
7 Jarrow v Warrington Rylands
8 Longridge Town v Penistone Church
9 Sunderland Ryhope CW v Abbey Hey or Hemsworth MW
10 Barnton or Bacup Borough v Seaham Red Star
11 Hallam or AFC Blackpool v Shildon
12 North Ferriby v Lower Breck
13 1874 Northwich v West Auckland Town
14 Radford v Bewdley Town
15 Studley or Long Eaton United v Stone Old Alleynians
16 Atherstone Town v Malvern Town
17 Lutterworth Town v Westfields
18 Dudley Sports v Coventry Sphinx
19 Hanley Town or Deeping Rangers v Loughborough University
20 Walsall Wood v AFC Bridgnorth
21 Anstey Nomads or Leicester Nirvana v Rainworth MW
22 Stourport Swifts or Skegness Town v Grimsby Borough
23 Shepshed Dynamo v Worcester City
24 Boldmere St Michaels v Newark
25 Sporting Khalsa v Aylestone Park
26 Coventry United v Abbey Hulton United
27 Ilford v Colney Heath
28 Norwich United or White Ensign v Burton Park Wanderers
29 Wroxham v Milton Keynes Irish
30 Mulbarton Wanderers v Cockfosters or Cogenhoe United
31 Gorleston v Kirkley & Pakefield
32 Fakenham Town v Hashtag United
33 Wellingborough Town v Woodbridge Town
34 Stowmarket Town v EYNESBURY ROVERS
35 Stanway Rovers v Ampthill Town
36 Norwich CBS v Newbury Forest or May & Baker Eastbrook Community
37 Mildenhall Town v Leighton Town
38 Hadley v Raynes Park Vale or Sheerwater
39 Lancing v Edgware Town
40 North Greenford United v Walsham Le Willows
41 Hanworth Villa v Corinthian
42 Newhaven v Binfield
43 Saltdean United v Deal Town
44 Horley Town v Chatham Town
45 Cobham v Risborough Rangers or Erith & Belvedere
46 Steyning Town Community v Walton & Hersham
47 Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United
48 Sutton Common Rovers v Southall
49 Stansfeld or AFC Hayes v Flackwell Heath
50 Glebe v Kennington
51 AFC Uckfield Town v Guildford City
52 Plymouth Parkway v Newton Abbot Spurs
53 Christchurch v Cribbs
54 United Services Portsmouth or Bournemouth v Brockenhurst or Street
55 Millbrook or Sherborne Town v Bashley
56 Bradford Town v Brimscombe & Thrupp or Longwell Green Sports
57 Wells City v Buckland Athletic
58 New Milton Town v Longlevens
59 Helston Athletic v Fareham Town or Roman Glass St George
60 Bridgwater Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town
61 Petersfield Town v Hamworthy United
62 Tavistock v Cheddar or Ashton & Backwell United
63 Falmouth Town v Bishop’s Cleeve or Shepton Mallet
64 Clevedon Town v Bitton