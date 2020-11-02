Stow were favourites for last year’s crown, which the final between Hebburn Town and Consett still to be played, before a shock exit in the last 16 at the hands of Wroxham.

They are still undefeated this year in the league but have drawn three of their seven games and currently sit eighth.

Eynesbury meanwhile were top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division but two postponed games, the latest being a home match with Oxhey Jets on Saturday, has dropped them down to second, one point behind new pacesetters Biggleswade United.

Both teams have entered the competition at this stage after progressing deep into last year’s competition.

The winners of each tie in this round will receive £900 while the losers pocket £275.

FA Vase second round draw in full:

1 Guisborough Town v Liversedge

2 Hebburn Town v North Shields

3 New Mills v Congleton Town

4 Stockton Town v Charnock Richard or Ashington

5 Holker Old Boys v Vauxhall Motors

6 Consett v Maltby Main

7 Jarrow v Warrington Rylands

8 Longridge Town v Penistone Church

9 Sunderland Ryhope CW v Abbey Hey or Hemsworth MW

10 Barnton or Bacup Borough v Seaham Red Star

11 Hallam or AFC Blackpool v Shildon

12 North Ferriby v Lower Breck

13 1874 Northwich v West Auckland Town

14 Radford v Bewdley Town

15 Studley or Long Eaton United v Stone Old Alleynians

16 Atherstone Town v Malvern Town

17 Lutterworth Town v Westfields

18 Dudley Sports v Coventry Sphinx

19 Hanley Town or Deeping Rangers v Loughborough University

20 Walsall Wood v AFC Bridgnorth

21 Anstey Nomads or Leicester Nirvana v Rainworth MW

22 Stourport Swifts or Skegness Town v Grimsby Borough

23 Shepshed Dynamo v Worcester City

24 Boldmere St Michaels v Newark

25 Sporting Khalsa v Aylestone Park

26 Coventry United v Abbey Hulton United

27 Ilford v Colney Heath

28 Norwich United or White Ensign v Burton Park Wanderers

29 Wroxham v Milton Keynes Irish

30 Mulbarton Wanderers v Cockfosters or Cogenhoe United

31 Gorleston v Kirkley & Pakefield

32 Fakenham Town v Hashtag United

33 Wellingborough Town v Woodbridge Town

34 Stowmarket Town v EYNESBURY ROVERS

35 Stanway Rovers v Ampthill Town

36 Norwich CBS v Newbury Forest or May & Baker Eastbrook Community

37 Mildenhall Town v Leighton Town

38 Hadley v Raynes Park Vale or Sheerwater

39 Lancing v Edgware Town

40 North Greenford United v Walsham Le Willows

41 Hanworth Villa v Corinthian

42 Newhaven v Binfield

43 Saltdean United v Deal Town

44 Horley Town v Chatham Town

45 Cobham v Risborough Rangers or Erith & Belvedere

46 Steyning Town Community v Walton & Hersham

47 Littlehampton Town v Sheppey United

48 Sutton Common Rovers v Southall

49 Stansfeld or AFC Hayes v Flackwell Heath

50 Glebe v Kennington

51 AFC Uckfield Town v Guildford City

52 Plymouth Parkway v Newton Abbot Spurs

53 Christchurch v Cribbs

54 United Services Portsmouth or Bournemouth v Brockenhurst or Street

55 Millbrook or Sherborne Town v Bashley

56 Bradford Town v Brimscombe & Thrupp or Longwell Green Sports

57 Wells City v Buckland Athletic

58 New Milton Town v Longlevens

59 Helston Athletic v Fareham Town or Roman Glass St George

60 Bridgwater Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town

61 Petersfield Town v Hamworthy United

62 Tavistock v Cheddar or Ashton & Backwell United

63 Falmouth Town v Bishop’s Cleeve or Shepton Mallet

64 Clevedon Town v Bitton