Ives will host a fellow step three side in Northern Premier League Premier Division Stafford Rangers at Westwood Road while St Neots get another Northern Premier League side, Division One South East Worksop Town, like them a step four side.

Stafford are struggling this season and are bottom after five games with just one point.

Worksop meanwhile came through 5-4 on penalties after a 4-4 draw with Ramsbottom United, needing an equaliser in the 87th minute having been 3-0 up after just 22 minutes.

St Neots in contrast cruised through 4-1 at Bedworth United.

The winners of this round will receive £2,450 from the prize fund while the losers pocket £625.

The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 31.