Both St Ives Town and St Neots Town will be at home after the draw for the first round of the FA Trophy was made.
St Ives will host Northern Premier League Premier Division Grantham Town at Westwood Road, the same level as them, while St Neots will play Ives’s divisional rivals in the Southern League Premier Division Central.
It will not be something that will faze Barry Corr’s men, after they took their incredible scoring record this season up to 37 goals in 11 games with a 6-1 win over Worksop Town.
St Ives meanwhile needed penalties to overcome Stafford Rangers, the two sides drawing 1-1 after 90 minutes thanks to a late goal from Dylan Williams.
Kings Langley advanced with a 4-1 victory at home to Brightlingsea Regent while Grantham picked up a 2-0 win away to Yaxley.
The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.
FA Trophy first round draw in full:
1 Ashton United v South Shields
2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town
3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge
4 Marske United v Warrington Town
5 Nantwich Town v Workington
6 Marine v Hyde United
7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool
8 Royston Town v Tamworth
9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town
10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town
11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley
12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover
13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough
14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town
15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports
16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford
17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic
18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town
19 Aveley v Hastings United
20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking
21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt
22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town
23 Needham Market v Leiston
24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town
25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals
26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley
27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers
28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United
29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree
30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town
31 North Leigh v Frome Town
32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City
33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town
34 Evesham United v Bideford
35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town
36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers
37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United