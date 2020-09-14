The Southern League Premier Division Central side will go to Brantham Athletic for the match on Tuesday, September 22.

The Blue Imps are based west of Colchester and play their football in the Eastern Counties Premier Division, two levels before Ives.

They were sixth when the season was declared null and void last season and have started this campaign with two wins on the road.

They reached the second qualifying round two seasons ago and made it this far with a penalty-shootout win over Benfleet in the extra-preliminary round and a 1-0 success over Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.

Saints also went further than ever before in 2018-2019 when they lost to York City in the third qualifying round.

They start their league season on Saturday at home to Biggleswade Town.