Rovers dominated possession throughout but Wembley almost took an early lead when a free-kick from Rowan Larrington hit the post.

The first-half ended goal-less, Jordan Brown and Craig Daniel both going close as the visitors pressed.

And they kept up their barrage in the second period, eventually taking the lead on 68 minutes when Brown converting a cross from Kelvin Osei-Addo, who had earlier struck a post.

Joel Ives got his first for the club 11 minutes later with a shot from 18 yards but Wembley struck back with a goal a minute later, Yassine Fehmi-Gil the scorer.

However, substitute Andre Olukanmi pounced in stoppage time with his first goal to seal the points.