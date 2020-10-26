Colney Heath’s late equaliser at Potton United gave them a point but left them behind Eynesbury on goal difference.

That will be just a small crumb of comfort for the frustrations felt about the defeat at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground.

Greenford had won just one of their previous seven games and their midweek outing against Colney Heath had ended in a 4-1 loss.

But Eynesbury, who had come into the game as the undoubted hotshots in the league, 28 goals in nine matches, failed to score in a game for the first time this season.

They were out of sorts from the get-go and put in a lacklustre first-half performance.

North Greenford created just as many chances as the hosts with Conor Molyneaux having his shot held at the second attempt by Shay Griffiths and Melford Simpson firing over from 18 yards.

They also defended stoutly as home efforts from Andre Olukanmi and Craig Daniel were blocked in quick succession.

The winner arrived on 29 minutes. Kai Brosnan broke down the left wing and squared the ball for Simpson, who guided his shot into the far corner of the goal beyond the reach of Griffiths.

A minute later Griffiths pushed away a Brosnan shot before Eynesbury’s day went from bad to worse, Martin Danobrega limping out with injury.

Jordan Brown did force a save from Sam House but Simpson could and probably should have made it two when he was sent clear. However, his shot was poor.

Rovers did improve after the break but could not find a goal. Jack Uttridge had a header from a corner cleared off the line while Daniel saw his shot saved by House.

Josh Brown also had a shot saved before Charlie Moss tried a spectacular bicycle kick but that was comfortably held by the goalkeeper.

Further chances fell to Jordan Brown, James Hatch, Daniel and Moss but they failed to trouble House.

North Greenford could have added to their score several times on the break as well, Simpson side-footing a cross wide, Brosnan shooting wide from 18 yards and James Ducket heading another late effort off the goal-line.

Eynesbury go to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos tomorrow night (Tuesday).