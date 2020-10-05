Their run of three wins in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division came to an end with a 3-1 loss at home to Harefield United, a result that preserved the visitors’ perfect start.

Ducket was making his 350th appearance for the first team but by the time Danobrega pounced in the 70th minute, heading home a Cameron Hyde free-kick, the Hares were already 2-0 up thanks to two Lenny Farhall goals.

The first came on 19 minutes against the run of play but they could have made it two not long after, Danny Payne the Eynesbury hero with the goal-line clearance.

The second arrived four minutes into the second half, Farhall getting on the end of Richard Pacquette’s low cross from the left.

Rovers had created chances before that, notably through Hyde and Kye Andrew, but had been unable to make the breakthrough, the closest a James Hatch header that was palmed onto the post.

Andre Olukanmi came on to make his Eynesbury debut but Thomas Payne soon restored Harefield’s two-goal advantage on 81 minutes and worse was to come for the home side in stoppage time when first Kelvin Osei-Addo went off injured and then Josh Brown was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Rovers are now third in the table, four points behind leaders Colney Heath. Their next game is tomorrow (Tuesday) at home to Leighton Town.