It was their third straight win with all four goals coming in the second half.

The first came four minutes after the restart, a free-kick from deep on the right causing problems and put past the keeper by an Edgware head.

That was with Rovers down to 10-men, Jack Uttridge off the field in the sin-bin, but three minutes he was back to see James Hatch set up Craig Daniel for a 20-yard strike and a 2-0 lead.

Daniel repeated the trick just before the hour mark to put the game beyond Edgware’s reach and twice Fraser Siddall made good saves to deny Jordan Brown from extending the lead further.

He was powerless to stop Kelvin Osei-Addo’s volley though from making it 4-0 with seven minutes to go and it was almost five minutes later but Ashley Fuller’s shot hit the bar.