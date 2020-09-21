They had to come from behind to do it, the Luton-based visitors taking the lead just 10 minutes in through James Younger.

However, order was restored by half-time with a double from the hosts.

The first goal came on 36 minutes with James Hatch fed Jordan Brown and he cut inside from the left to fire low past George Rose.

Hatch himself got the second seven minutes later, pouncing after Kelvin Osei-Addo’s 20-yard shot was parried out to him.

And the game was put beyond the visitors 12 minutes after the interval, Brown’s pull-back finding Cameron Hyde who scored his first for the club from the edge of the area.

Hatch and Osei-Addo had chances to add to the score but Eynesbury were well worth the win regardless.