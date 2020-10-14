Their 3-2 win at home to Baldock Town on Tuesday night, coupled with Colney Heath dropping two points late on in their game with Oxhey Jets, means Rovers are now up to second and just two points behind the league leaders.

And after seven games they are within touching distance of a pre-season milestone.

Boss Kuhne said: “I said to the boys before the start of the season, you need 20 points from the first 10 games and that is now 15 from seven so as it stands at the moment, we’re on course.

“If you get those 20 points then you are in the mix and that’s where we were aiming to be.

“Once you’re there it’s about pushing on.

“We’ve got a lot of games in a short space of time but we’ve won five out of seven so we can’t be disappointed.

“Apart from the first game against Potton, which probably came a week too early for us, I haven’t seen a side in this league that should worry us.”

The success at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground wasn’t as comfortable as the boss would have liked though.

Baldock took the lead on 18 minutes and although the hosts quickly equalised with a unfortunate deflection from a Josh Brown shot beating the keeper, it took them until 21 minutes from time to get in front, Jordan Brown pouncing on a loose clearance.

Even then the match wasn’t won, Josh Furness equalising from a corner with 10 minutes to go.

However, an identical set-piece two minutes later allowed Martin Danobrega to nip in and secure the points

“I thought we deserved to win the game but errors are costing us goals week in, week out,” said Kuhne.

“We need to tighten up and we need to cut out the individual mistakes.

“We’re not defending bad as a team necessarily. It’s just individual mistakes at key times.

“When we get our noses in front, we’re too quick to concede another goal and let them back into the game.

“We try to get it down and play but the final ball wasn’t good enough.

“[The lads] didn’t suss out how they were playing. We did as a management team, we could see they were playing five at the back and the full-backs were our outlet.

“But we didn’t switch the ball enough. We went too straight and it was too easy for them.

“What we needed to do was switch the ball and create the space out on the other side.”

Eyensbury are next in action on Saturday when they host Edgware Town in the league.