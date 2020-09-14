Both sides failed to create too many chances in the first-half although the difference was the hosts took one of the few that came their way.

That arrived on the half-hour when a corner by Jamie Alsop was headed down into the path of Josh Townsend and he scored from close range.

Rovers started the second-half brightly but couldn’t find the net.

Jaiden Irish had a long-range shot saved and both James Hatch, Jordan Brown and Robert Ducket were all of target with efforts.

And to rub salt into the wounds Ely made it two on 65 minutes, Harry Bullinaria taking advantage of a gift, and they wrapped it up two minutes from time thanks to Jordan Foster.

There was still time for Brown, making his 150th appearance for the club, to score in the first minute of stoppage time but it was too little, too late for the visitors.