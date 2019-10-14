Huntingdon Town defender Scott Taylor on the ball against Frenford in the FA Vase. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Huntingdon Town defender Scott Taylor on the ball against Frenford in the FA Vase. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The Hunters suffered extra-time heartache at Jubilee Park last Saturday when bowing out of the national competition in the first round proper.

Brattan's men were beaten 3-2 by Essex side Frenford with the tie settled by a freak winner as a mis-hit cross deceived Town keeper Sarunas Snitkas.

"I'm gutted to lose the game as I felt we did enough to win it," said Brattan.

"There's no doubt in my mind we were the better team overall, but we didn't have the luck on our side.

Huntingdon Town man Adam Richardson takes on a Frenford opponent. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Huntingdon Town man Adam Richardson takes on a Frenford opponent. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"It's been good to get through a couple of rounds in the FA Vase but I don't mind admitting I would have loved to have gone further."

Town fell behind to their Thurlow Nunn League First Division South visitors from the penalty spot midway through the first half and then saw their deficit double on the stroke of half-time.

But they responded superbly when dominating much of the second half and clawing their way back onto level terms.

Jakub Sulima is floored as Huntingdon Town lost in the FA Vase to Frenford. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Jakub Sulima is floored as Huntingdon Town lost in the FA Vase to Frenford. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Striker Josh Rosser launched the fightback when heading in a Sam Adams cross before substitute Ian King climbed off the bench to level with a smart strike from the edge of the box.

King, Adam Richardson and captain Corey Kingston were then denied a winner by fine saves before the contest was ultimately settled in bizarre fashion in the first period of extra-time as an attempted cross flew in with Huntingdon unable to reply.

Town now go to Potton United in the Hinchingbrooke Cup tomorrow night (Tuesday) before travelling to Holwell Sports in United Counties League Division One this Saturday, 3pm.

Town snapped a five-match losing streak in the league when scraping past bottom side Lutterworth Athletic in their most recent outing.

And Brattan now has his sights set on a rise up the standings from their current position of 14th.

He added: "We made no secret of the fact that we wanted to be competing in the top eight this season.

"We got off to a really encouraging start before having the bad run and the focus is now on ensuring we move up the table."