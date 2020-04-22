Shaun Flack Shaun Flack

Covering the last 50 years, he hopes to hold the event at the Mick George Stadium in River Road next summer in all likelihood.

And Cooper says any money raised would be split between Huntingdon Hospital and the development of the club, with an estimated 1000-plus players having turned out for either Eaton Socon or Sunday side Eaton Ford over the past half-century.

Cooper claimed to have names for 57 goalkeepers at least and, when prompted, submitted the following as his Team of the 2000s.

He said: “I picked the team based on over 40 appearances. I’m sorry for all the players I’ve not selected. Half the selection was as a manager and the other half as a chairman!”

Richard Kay (centre) and James Storey (right) Richard Kay (centre) and James Storey (right)

Goalkeeper – Dave Newton: Mr Railwayman. A solid keeper, who never had a bad game. Keeper during our promotion in 2005.

Right-back – Micky Banbury: Still playing, wanted to play midfield but helped me out at right back for 10 seasons or more.

Eaton Socon's Ben Wilkes Eaton Socon's Ben Wilkes

Left-back – Shaun Flack: Mr Dependable, always liked to get forward.

Centre-back – Tom Mills: Nicknamed MillsBomb my me. Rated highly, shame he retired too early, but this boy was a class act.

Glen Westbury Glen Westbury

Centre-back – James Storey: Another long-servant, always a 7/10 performance in a struggling team at the time.

Right midfield – Ben Wilkes: Prolific goalscorer from midfield, career cut short too early.

Centre midfield – Richard Kay: Little terrier in the team. Over 15 seasons with the club, my most signed and transferred player ever!

Centre midfield – Andrew Jones: Choice between ‘Bones’ and his brother Jim. I went for Andy because of his goals. He can play centre forwar, built up a good reputation with officials.

Lee Bassett struck two goals as Eaton Socon reached the Hunts Intermediate Cup final. Lee Bassett struck two goals as Eaton Socon reached the Hunts Intermediate Cup final.

Left midfield – Glen Westbury: ‘Glenda’ like Andy could play a lone role up front but from the left he gave balance and goals.

Forward – Adam Boothby: ‘Boothers’ was all-action, never jumped a tackle, our top scorer in the Kershaw Premier. A fit Boothers was a handful for any defender.

Tom Hall Tom Hall

Forward – Lee Bassett: Mr Goals and a really nice guy.

Substitutes – Rhys Thorpe: A great prospect, getting better every season, unlucky not to to be in the team.

Dan Woodhead: Solid, best defensive header I’ve seen at Eaton.

Shane Maloney: Had a fantastic engine. In the great escape year it was his energy which kept us up.

Lewis Gordon Francis: Superb athlete, all the attributes of a top-class defender.

Tom Hall: Mr Eaton Socon. I couldn’t pick a squad without our modern day pop star!

