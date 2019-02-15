Ducket, who was hit with a seven-match stadium ban last season following an incident involving a female official, now finds himself in hot water again.

He described the referee of his side’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Holbeach in the United Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night as a ‘bald t**t’ in a post on Twitter.

Hunts FA county secretary Dean Watson told the Hunts Post this morning (Friday): “After reviewing the information Mark Ducket has been charged with E3(c) Improper Conduct against a March Official – (including abusive language/behaviour).

“Until the case has been heard and there is an outcome, Hunts FA will not comment any further on the case.”

No date or venue for the hearing has been set as yet.

The loss to Holbeach was a seventh home defeat of the season for Eynesbury.

Steve Gentle put them ahead nine minutes before half-time but was then sent off in the second period.

Holbeach made the most of their numerical advantage to turn the contest once Rovers were reduced to 10 men.