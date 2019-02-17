Drake was sent from dugout during his side’s disappointing 2-2 home draw against Long Melford last Saturday as they lost more ground in the race for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title.

The flashpoint occurred with around 20 minutes to go – just after Rovers had clawed themselves level for a second time.

“I felt a lot of decisions were going against us and my passion got the better of me in the heat of the moment,” admitted Drake.

“I’ve really let myself, let my players and let the entire club down. I cannot apologise enough for that and I’ll take any punishment that comes my way.

“It’s not a good example to set and I would be furious if any of my players were ever sent off for something similar.”

Rovers fell behind in the sixth minute and still trailed at the break.

Captain Micky Hyem restored parity early in the second period only for Long Melford to go ahead again after a breakaway goal.

But Rovers came up with an instant response as substitute Russell Bull nodded in during the very next attack and only the woodwork denied Rovers victory late on as Charlie Bowen thumped a post with a long-range volley.

“We paid the price for some really poor defending and having complete lack of cutting edge,” added Drake.

“That said I did feel we should have had two penalties, but we didn’t get those decisions.

“It’s another two points we’ve dropped and we’ve got to work hard as we’re nowhere near good enough.”

Rovers remain second, but they now trail table-topping title favourites Histon by five points. The leaders also boast two games in hand.

Rovers host Eynesbury in a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final on Tuesday night before making a long league trip to FC Clacton this Saturday, 3pm.