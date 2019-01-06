Drake saw his side triumph 1-0 against Sporting Khalsa in a hard-fought fourth-round tie at the David Wilson Homes Ground to reach the last 16 of the famous competition for the first time in their history.

Captain Micky Hyem tapped in the only goal just before the hour as the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders saw off Midland League Premier Division opponents on a memorable day.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in,” said 26 year-old Drake when speaking to the Hunts Post following the final whistle. “It was a huge occasion for the club and we managed to get a massive result.

“Every single player turned up, gave their all, worked their hearts out, defended like warriors and played some very good football at times.

“I always felt confident that we would get the goal our performance deserved.

“We’d had good chances in the first half when denied by some good saves and we were well on top in the second half when the goal finally came.

“I’m delighted for Micky to score the winner. He’s a huge part of the club on and off the field and I know how much it will mean to him.

“To be honest it’s a special day for myself, all the players and everyone connected with the club – and it was brilliant to see a good crowd get behind us.

“We’re in the last 16 of the FA Vase and that’s a hell of an achievement.

“I didn’t say a word to the lads after the game. I just let them put the music on and dance around the room!

“This is certainly number one on the list of my best moments in management and I’ve had no better feeling than winning this game.

“We’d all love another home tie in the next round and it will take a good team to knock us out especially with the sort of support we get down here.”

Drake dedicated the success to Austen Diaper after the death of the attacking ace’s grandmother the previous day.

The Rovers boss will learn if he has got his wish of another home tie tomorrow lunchtime when the fifth round draw is made.

Fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title-chasers Histon are among the teams still left in the competition along with United Counties League Premier Division side Deeping Rangers, who dumped Rovers out last season.

But next on the agenda for Drake and co is a Tuesday trip to Stotfold in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.