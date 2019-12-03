Drake told the Hunts Post last week that he was considering his future at the helm.

But he is now committed for the current campaign and is determined to turn around Rovers' fortunes.

They fell to a fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions when being beaten 3-1 at Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last Saturday.

"I spoke to the players, my management team and the club officials and have decided to commit for the rest of the season," said Drake.

"I'm not going to let this beat me. I want to fight to turn things around and try to get us up the table.

"The first task in the short-term is to assemble a squad of players who are ready to roll up their sleeves and fight for us for 90 minutes in every game.

"I'm working hard to try and bring in a couple more lads to boost our numbers and the goal is to be in a position to go into the new year with a settled side."

They've certainly not had one of those for a while with frequent arrivals and departures.

Centre-back Gui Mailancol and teenage striker Tom Wakley both made their debuts at Newmarket.

Former Huntingdon Town and St Neots man Mailancol has joined on a dual-registration deal from Peterborough Sports while Wakley has been borrowed from St Ives Town.

But another recent recruit - Charlie Coulson - has left the club after only two appearances while top-scorer James Hall is expected to join Premier Division rivals Mildenhall Town this week.

Captain and defensive colossus Charlie Bowen is taking some time out of the game.

Rovers fell behind in the first half at Newmarket before a Niall Conroy penalty save - from one-time Godmanchester player Jack Watson - prevented further damage.

Micky Hyem levelled early in the second half but two Town goals in quick succession - the first of them from former Rovers man Jack Chandler - sealed victory for the hosts.

Drake added: "We were better overall on Saturday but we still conceded the type of avoidable goals that have been a big issue for us all season.

"All three of the Newmarket goals stemmed from our defensive mistakes and that's just not good enough at this level of football.

"We're being punished by poor teams, average teams and good teams - and we've got to stop giving out those sort of gifts."

Things aren't about to get any easier for Rovers as they host second-placed Wroxham this Saturday, 3pm.