Needingworth u-11s receive kit and equipment donation. Picture: PAUL GIBBONS Needingworth u-11s receive kit and equipment donation. Picture: PAUL GIBBONS

Needingworth Colts says it is operating under COVID-safe guidelines to keep players, parents and coaches safe.

The team received a donation from the St Ives Scaffolding company.

Team manager, Paul Gibbons, said: “Many local businesses have suffered greatly following the impact of COVID-19, so to receive new kits and other equipment that will help the team to run and keep the children healthy, happy and safe during this challenging time is truly fantastic. We are so grateful for the support of St Ives Scaffolding”

Chris Doe, director of St Ives Scaffolding, added “Supporting the local community is our ethos as a company and therefore providing sponsorship such as this to a local team really means an awful lot.

This is especially important following the recent events surrounding us all as a community and during these hard times. It is so important that we all pull together and move forwards.”