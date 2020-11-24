Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire donated the money to the team which is made up of more than 20 seven and eight year olds.

The money has gone towards a variety of kit and equipment, including winter clothing such as hoodies and coats, alongside specialised equipment such as slalom poles.

Michelle Conroy, secretary of Godmanchester Town Football Club Under Seven’s, said: “We feel extremely privileged and humbled to receive this donation and would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Barratt Homes.

“This year has been incredibly difficult, we have missed the sport that we love. That being said, we are looking forward to the return of training and games in the near future.”

Adam Knight, managing director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support this team.

“It is great to hear how the donation has helped the club, and we wish them all of the best when the season restarts.”