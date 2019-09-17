The frontman, who returned to the club earlier in the season, bagged both goals as Rovers triumphed 2-0 at Edgware Town in a second qualifying round tie last Sunday.

Lawless, also a prolific figure for Rovers in the 2017/18 campaign, struck in both halves to settle an all-Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division clash in London.

Jordan Jarrold and Lawless were both denied early breakthroughs by smart saves before Edgware were reduced to 10 men on the half-hour as Mark Burgess was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Jordan Brown.

Rovers made their numerical advantage count on the stroke of the interval when Lawless fired home from just inside the box.

Rovers dominated much of the second half and sealed victory midway through it when Lawless was left with a simple finish after excellent approach play from Brown and Dan Draper.

Edgware fluffed their best opportunity of the game moments later, but they posed little threat to Rovers who carved out chances galore in the closing stages without managing to add further goals as Brown saw efforts saved and blocked.

Rovers look to have an excellent chance of further progress in the national competition after being handed another trip to the capital in the first round proper.

Mark Ducket's side will visit lower-level New Salamis - who play one step below them in the Spartan South Midlands League and are based at the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium in Enfield - on October 12.

Rovers were knocked off the top of the Premier Division standings last weekend while involved in the FA Vase.

They now sit second to new leaders Tring Athletic, but boast a game in hand over the new pacesetters.

Eynesbury face a tough Premier Division test this Saturday when travelling to a Colney Heath side who boast a 100 per cent record after winning all three of their league outings to date.

Eynesbury have won four and drawn one of their five league fixtures in their debut campaign after switching from the United Counties League last summer.