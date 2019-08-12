The attacking ace climbed off the bench to fire a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time as Rovers rescued a 3-3 deadlock against Wellingborough Town in an exciting extra preliminary round tie at Hall Road.

That was the third time Eynesbury had to claw their way back onto level terms to earn a replay at Wellingborough which takes place tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Rovers fell behind for the first time midway through the first half but soon responded as a Jordan Jarrold cross was only cleared into the path of Jake Stronge to fire home.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Ducket's men trailed again on the stroke of half-time but they restored parity four minutes into the second period when Jordan Brown pounced on a defensive error.

The same pattern continued with Wellingborough hitting the front again with 11 minutes to go and that goal looked like being enough to seal the Northamptonshire side's passage.

But Diejomoah had other ideas as he struck in the dying moments to earn Rovers another crack at their former United Counties League rivals.

The replay winners advance to meet Step 6 side March Town in the preliminary round on August 24.

Eynesbury return to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division action with a trip to the outskirts of London to face Broadfields United this Saturday before hosting lower-level Bedford FC in the opening round of the League Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.