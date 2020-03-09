The local club continued their 202 resurgence with a third successive Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory last Saturday.

Austen Diaper grabbed the only goal with a quarter-of-an-hour to go as FC Clacton were seen off at the David Wilson Homes Ground.

Drake said: "We've picked up two-thirds of the points available to us in the league so far this year and that is real progress.

"It's more than a transition - it's a transformation to turn our form around in the way we have.

"Credit for it goes to the players, who look like they're enjoying their football again, and to every member of my management team, who bring so many different things to the table.

"It's been a terrific collective effort and suddenly Godmanchester Rovers is a great place to be again."

It certainly wasn't a cakewalk against FC Clacton with Rovers keeper Niall Conroy making several smart saves.

Drake's men were also reliant on a fantastic goal-line clearance from Charlie Bowen to keep them level before making the breakthrough.

Diaper struck after a Josh Dawkin corner was headed back into the danger area by substitute Jacob Partridge, who had replaced knee-injury victim Cav King in the first half.

"It was one of the best team performances of the season," Drake added. "Every single player was exceptional in their own way.

"The first clean sheet since the end of September was the icing on the cake. Everyone put everything on the line to make it happen."

The clash against FC Clacton was the first of seven successive home games for Rovers - a run which continues tomorrow night (Tuesday) with a re-arranged date against Newmarket Town, 7.45pm.

Drake's men then entertain Woodbridge Town this Saturday, 3pm, before making another attempt to stage a Hunts Senior Cup semi-final against Huntingdon Town on Tuesday, 7.45pm.