Watson announced his exit on social media last night after almost two years in the role.

Watson wrote on Twitter: “It is with sadness and regret that I am writing to announce today I handed my notice into Hunts FA trustees for reasons that I will not go into on here.

“As of Monday (March 23), I will be on gardening leave at my request. My mental health has to come first.

“I am going to use this month to reset myself before I start to look for the next opportunity.

“It has been a pleasure serving Hunts FA’s football community and I wish everyone all the best through this difficult time.”

Watson succeeded the retiring Mark Frost as county secretary in May, 2018. He previously worked as the Hunts FA county development manager.

The Hunts FA have been approached for further information and comment regarding the departure of Watson, but have yet to respond.