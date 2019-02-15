The St Ives Town star suffered a double break of the right leg in Saints’ final Southern League Premier Division match of the 2016/17 season at Chippenham.

Dawkin underwent extensive surgery and then battled through a lengthy recovery period before returning to light training.

He has stepped up his rehabilitation in recent weeks and is now ready for action on the pitch again.

Dawkin has joined Step 4 side Soham Town Rangers on a dual registration deal for the rest of this season and will feature for the Bostik League North Division side from tomorrow.

Saints chief Ricky Marheineke said: “It’s brilliant for Josh to be at the stage where he is ready to play competitive football again.

“It has taken time for the physical and mental scars to heal following such a dreadful injury, but he has been back in training with us for the past few months and he is hungry to get back on the pitch.

“He is a fantastic player and also a great guy, and I know everyone connected to St Ives Town FC will be watching his progress for Soham.”

Providing everything goes to plan, Dawkin will then join back up with Saints for pre-season training ahead of the 2019/20 campaign with a view to pulling on a black and white shirt again.

Soham player/assistant boss Erkan Okay said: “Josh is a terrific player and would be a valuable asset to any club at our level.

“We just want to help him build his confidence back up and get minutes on the pitch.

“We’re struggling in terms of numbers for the next few weeks so this move comes at a really good time for both parties.

“St Ives have already helped us massively by allowing us to sign Owen Wallis and Jordan Patrick on dual registration deals, and it is great to be able to have Josh with us as well.”