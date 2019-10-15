They stretched their unbeaten Premier Division run to three matches with a 3-1 victory at Haringey Borough.

Georgia Stancombe provided an early breakthrough with an excellent volley before Hannah Seymour-Shove and Katie Stancombe rattled the crossbar.

But there was no stopping them from doubling their lead as Tierney Coulson finished from close range after pouncing on an attempted back-pass.

Hosts Haringey hit back early in the second half but Saints soon restored the two-goal cushion as Seymour-Shove struck from the penalty spot after Ella Burnley was barged off the ball.

Burnley was then denied a goal of her own by the crossbar but Saints had already done enough to earn victory and ease six points clear of the drop-zone following a difficult start to their debut season at this level.

Boss Daren Marjoram thanked Omega Tour for providing minibus transport for the Saints team to the game.