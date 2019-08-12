And that's exactly what the St Ives Town chief heard following the final whistle on the opening day of the Southern League Premier Division Central season. Saints, who are rank 66-1 outsiders for the title and therefore favourites for relegation in theory held a Tamworth side tipped to be right in the mix for the championship crown to a 1-1 draw at sun-drenched but windswept Westwood Road. Saints had beaten the same club 1-0 on the opening day of last season, but this was probably a better result against a much stronger set of visitors reinforced with a number of big summer signings - including two from last season's champions Kettering Town.