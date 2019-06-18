The local side were beaten at Bar Hill Reserves in their final fixture of the Division 1B season back in May when needing a victory to clinch the crown.

But it has since emerged the home side played more than the permitted number of first-team players with the Socon second string awarded a walkover which earned them top spot.

It means manager Craig Smith claimed glory in his first season at the helm with the prolific form of Alan Moore - who struck 20 goals in as many games - proving to be hugely valuable.

Eaton Socon Reserves now climb into the Kershaw Senior B Division for next season - a division won by AFC Barley Mow last term.

The Mow men's rapid rise has carried them into Kershaw Senior A Division for 2019/20 with fellow locals Bluntisham Rangers and Needingworth United also promoted last season.

Huntingdon United (under the new management of Tom Moran), Somersham Town and St Neots Town Reserves (who were relegated from the Kershaw Premier Division) also compete at that level.

There are four teams from this area in the top-flight next term - with one of them boasting a new name.

Eynesbury Rovers Reserves have now become a stand-alone club Eynesbury United - still playing at Hall Road - and will again do battle with Eaton Socon, Brampton and Hemingfords United.

The full Cambridgeshire County League constitution for the 2019/20 has been confirmed.

All divisions featuring local teams are listed below . . .

Kershaw Premier Division: Bar Hill, Brampton, Cambridge University Press, Chatteris Town, Cherry Hinton, Comberton United, Eaton Socon, Ely City Reserves, Eynesbury United, Foxton, Fulbourn Institute, Great Shelford, Hemingfords United, Linton Granta, Over Sports, West Wratting.

Kershaw Senior A Division: AFC Barley Mow, Bluntisham Rangers, Cottenham United, Fulbourn Institute Reserves, Gamlingay United, Hundon, Huntingdon United, March Town Reserves, Milton, Needingworth United, Orwell, Soham Town Rangers Reserves, Somersham Town, St Neots Town Reserves, Whittlesford United, Witchford 96.

Kershaw Senior B Division: Bassingbourn, Cambridge University Press Reserves, Duxford United, Eaton Socon Reserves, Fordham, Girton United, Great Chishill, Isleham United, Lakenheath Reserves, Linton Granta Reserves, Newmarket Town Reserves, Sawston Rovers, St Ives Rangers, Thaxted Rangers, West Wratting Reserves, Wisbech St Mary Reserves

Mead Plant & Grab Division 1B: Alconbury, Bar Hill Reserves, Brampton Reserves, Chatteris Town Reserves, Ely City A, Fenstanton, Gamlingay United Reserves, Godmanchester Rovers Reserves, Hemingfords United Reserves, Houghton & Wyton, Mepal Sports, St Ives Town Reserves, Swavesey Institute.

Mead Plant & Grab Division 2A: Barrington, Foxton Reserves, Great Shelford Reserves, Great Paxton, Haverhill Rovers A, Linton Granta A, Litlington Athletic, Melbourn, Over Sports Reserves, Papworth, Steeple Morden Reserves, Suffolk Punch Haverhill, Whittlesford United Reserves.

Mead Plant & Grab Division 2B: AFC Walpole, Buckden, Burwell Swifts, Burwell Tigers, Ely City B, Exning United, Fordham Reserves, March Town A, Outwell Swifts, Soham United, Wimblington, Wisbech St Mary A, Wisbech Acorns.

Mead Plant & Grab Division 3A: Abington United, Cherry Hinton A, Clare Town Reserves, Cottenham United Reserves, Duxford United Reserves, Eaton Socon A, Fulbourn Institute A, Guilden Morden, Harston, Hundon Reserves, Longstanton, Oakington Vikings, Wickhambrook.

Mead Plant & Grab Division 3B: Alconbury Reserves, Benwick Athletic, Bluntisham Rangers Reserves, Guyhirn, Houghton & Wyton Reserves, Isleham United Reserves, Manea United, March Academy, Somersham Town Reserves, St Ives Rangers Reserves, The Eagle, Wimblington Reserves, Wisbech St Mary B.

Mead Plant & Grab Division 4B: Barton Mills, Crusaders 2019, Fenstanton Reserves, Hemingfords United A, Histon Hornets, Milton A, Mott MacDonald Reserves, Needingworth United Reserves, Papworth Reserves, Soham Town Rangers A, Stretham, Swavesey Institute Reserves, Wicken.