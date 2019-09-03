Harrison Radwell opened the scoring as 10-man Godmanchester Rovers beat Whitton United. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Harrison Radwell opened the scoring as 10-man Godmanchester Rovers beat Whitton United. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Ollie Drake's men reeled off a third consecutive league victory when beating Whitton United 3-1 at the David Wilson Homes Ground last Saturday.

Rovers were dealt a blow ahead of kick-off when skipper Charlie Bowen pulled out with injury and they found themselves reduced to 10 men late in a goalless first half when loan ace Josh Dawkin was sent off for striking an opponent in the face.

But they made light of their numerical disadvantage to roar to victory in the second period when teenage talent Harrison Radwell fired them ahead.

Whitton did level when taking advantage of a defensive slip, but that only served to trigger a fine response from Rovers.

Micky Hyem headed them back into the lead when converting a cross from Austen Diaper, but much of the credit went to the scorer's brother, Chris, for a glorious 60-yard pass in the build-up.

Diaper then went from provider to scorer when being left with a simple task of sealing the points following a fine run by Jack Chandler.

"The buzz is back, the confidence is flowing and we're picking up good results," said boss Drake.

"It was really disappointing to lose our first two league games of the season as we had more than enough chances to win them both comfortably.

"I knew we weren't quite where we needed to be, but the sharpness soon returned and we're now putting a good run together.

"We could have done without losing Charlie in the warm-up and having Josh sent off for something that was completely accidental, but we were always dominated and got the result we deserved. Whitton posed no threat and their goal was given to them on a plate!"

Rovers go to St Neots Town for an FA Cup preliminary round replay tonight (Tuesday).

The reward for the victors is a home tie against higher-level Biggleswade Town this Saturday.

Should Rovers suffer defeat in that cup replay, they'll face a Thurlow Nunn League trip to Brantham Athletic on Saturday instead.