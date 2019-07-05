St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Godmanchester Rovers, Eynesbury Rovers and Huntingdon Town will all feature in the Hunts Premier Cup.

The competition, first played for in the 1949/50 season and last contested in 2008/09, has been relaunched as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Hunts FA.

A total of eight teams have been invited to take part, with Cambridge City, Biggleswade United and Yaxley completing the line-up.

City, St Ives, Godmanchester Rovers and Huntingdon feature in one group with St Neots, Eynesbury, Biggleswade and Yaxley making up the other quartet. The winner of each group will then meet in a final - the date of which is still to be arranged.

The first fixtures take place this Saturday when Godmanchester face Cambridge City (10.30am) at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon.

There is a 3pm contest at the same venue when Huntingdon host St Ives and Eynesbury meet Biggleswade at the same time. That game is on the 4G pitch at the One Leisure venue.

Other Hunts Premier Cup fixtures

July 10: Huntingdon v Cambridge City.

July 11: St Ives Tn v Godmanchester Rovers.

July 13: Yaxley v Biggleswade Utd, St Neots Tn v Eynesbury Rovers.

July 16: St Neots Tn v Biggleswade Utd.

July 17: Godmanchester Rovers v Huntingdon.

July 18: Yaxley v St Neots Tn.

July 20: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley, St Ives Tn v Cambridge City.