Matt Clements’ men still find themselves in the Southern League Premier Division Central relegation zone after suffering a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of play-off chasing Stratford Town at the Premier Plus Stadium.

The display from Saints – featuring two more new loan recruits in Northampton Town pair Ryan Hughes and Jack Daldy, and employing a change of formation - was much improved from a midweek horror show at Barwell, but they were again left empty-handed.

The fixture had to pass a late pitch inspection after heavy overnight rain and Saints looked happy to be in action as they began brightly.

A Russell Short header and a Tom Wood drive were only inches too high as they searched for an early breakthrough with Saints at ease in a new three-man defensive system which featured new arrival Hughes along with Short and Taylor Parr.

That trio were rarely troubled in the opening half with Stratford limited to a couple of Shane Benjamin chances – the first of which was well-saved by goalkeeper Finlay Iron before the second was put wide.

There was still no breakthrough in sight in the early part of a second half in which an off-the-ball flashpoint led to three cautions being dished out – Luke Knight and Dylan Williams were the Saints recipients.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the final qurter of the contest by Stratford man Wilson Carvalho. He curled in a fine finish in the 68th minute and the visitors doubled their lead with seven minutes to go when Shawn Richards danced round Iron to finish.

Saints did manage a late consolation when Parr found the net as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but it proved to be a case of too little and too late to salvage the contest.

They are two points from safety ahead of a Boxing Day trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.