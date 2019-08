Swaffham's Alex Vincent is denied by Godmanchester Rovers keeper Niall Conroy last Saturday. Picture: EDDIE DEANE Swaffham's Alex Vincent is denied by Godmanchester Rovers keeper Niall Conroy last Saturday. Picture: EDDIE DEANE

Drake saw his side beaten 2-1 at newly-promoted Swaffham Town - the reigning First Division North champions - in a Saturday curtain-raiser.

Rovers fell behind after just three minutes but levelled early in the second half as James Hall grabbed the first goal of his latest spell with the club.

But Drake's men were made to pay for allowing a number of other chances to go begging as Swaffham struck again midway through the second period to clinch the points.

"Of course we would have liked to start with a victory," said Drake. "But the league title is not won and lost on the opening day of the season.

"I've watched the game back and we had 17 attempts on goal with nine of those being on target.

"So to only manage to score one goal with the quality of players we have at our disposal is disappointing.

"We could also have defended our box better for both of the Swaffham goals, but overall it looks like things are coming together."

Rovers were due to host Haverhill Rovers in their first home fixture of the season last night (Tuesday) before turning their attention to the FA Cup this weekend.

Drake's side go to fellow Step 5 outfit ON Chenecks in an extra preliminary round tie which has been pushed back to Sunday (3pm) due to a cricket fixture at the home side's Northampton ground on Saturday.

Drake is far from impressed with the scheduling of the tie which has led to him being without three influential players - including captain Charlie Bowen.

"All I'll say on the matter is the only reason an FA Cup clash should be moved from a Saturday in my opinion is to be shown on TV . . . and this game definitely isn't on TV!" added Drake.

"We're not happy about it but we need to channel our frustration into the winning the tie and starting a good cup run."

ON Chenecks play in the United Counties League Premier Division but were beaten 5-0 by Shepshed in their opening game last Saturday.