The already-crowned Division One champions were pipped 4-3 by King's Lynn Town Ladies as the curtain came down on a memorable campaign. Saints were stung by two goals in the opening 10 minutes and conceded again on the half-hour mark. Georgia Stancombe's reply on the stroke of half-time gave them hope of a comeback, but they were undone by a fourth Lynn goal early in the second period. Stancombe saw a strong penalty appeal ignored before doing the honours from the spot after Hannah Seymour-Shove was sent tumbling - but her joy at a second goal soon turned to despair as she was sent off along with a visiting player following a clash as she attempted to retrieve the ball from the net. Stancombe's sister, Katie, then took another chunk of out Saints' arrears but they were unable to claw themselves level in the closing stages. But the defeat did little to dampen the celebrations as they were presented with the league winners' shield following the game. Manager Darren Marjoram, whose side finished six points clear at the summit, said: