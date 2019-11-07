Saints have been dragged into a survival battle after losing 10 of their opening 15 Southern League Premier Division Central games.

They have taken only a point from their last five league outings - a disappointing 4-4 draw at rock-bottom Leiston - and have now failed to find the net in their last five matches. That's seven-and-a-half hours of football without a goal.

But chairman Gary Clarke remains fully behind his long-serving boss who guided the club to promotion to Step 3 for the first time in their history back in 2016 and has had to fight against an injury crisis in the current campaign.

"I back my manager 100 per cent and I will continue to do so," insisted Clarke.

"You only have to look at the amount of injuries we've had so far this season to appreciate why our performances and results haven't always been the best.

You may also want to watch:

"We always set ourselves the goal to survive at this level of football and that hasn't changed this season.

"We've been in difficult positions before and Ricky has always got us out of them, and I don't feel it is any different now.

"Anyone criticising the job Ricky has done as our manager has a very short memory. He is the man who led us to Step 3 and has managed to keep us here in the past three seasons.

"We're never going to be a club that throws money around as it is vital we stay well within our means.

"Ricky has always had to work within the confines of a relatively tight budget and he has proved time and again that he can get the most out of it.

"There is a very long way to go and the table is very tight. A couple of positive results will get us moving in the right direction and also change the mood around the place."

Saints are one point above the Premier Division Central drop-zone ahead of a tough trip to high-flying Banbury United this Saturday, 3pm.