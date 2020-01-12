The Football Association will investigate the ugly scenes which followed the final whistle at Hall Road as Rovers bowed out of the national competition at the fourth round stage.

They were beaten 4-3 by fellow Spartan South Midlands League side Leighton Town with a number of visiting fans invading the Hall Road pitch at full time.

Video footage posted online shows an altercation with home supporters while Plumb revealed a number of coins were thrown towards players during the game.

There was also damage caused to the Deryck Irons stand which housed Leighton fans.

Plumb told the Hunts Post: "First and foremost I'm absolutely gutted about the result and seeing us go out of the FA Vase.

"But a really good day for football has been marred by the actions of some so-called fans during and after the game.

"I've been involved in non-league for 30 years and I've never seen anything like that at this level before. It was a complete and utter disgrace - there is no other way to describe it.

"We had somewhere between 60 to 80 youths turn up to support Leighton who were carrying alcohol which we confiscated as they entered the ground.

"Unfortunately we didn't find the flares that they also brought in, but it is very tough as we cannot search minors.

"We had a team of 16 stewards who were absolutely superb despite being verbally abused, physically abused and even hit with coins. There is also footage out there of players being hit by missiles as well.

"The referee asked for announcements over the tannoy on three occasions that he would have to abandon the game if that continued.

"I also contacted the police numerous times before and during the game, but they didn't turn up until after 5pm by which time the trouble-makers had left.

"I was told by the Leighton chairman that the club had no involvement in laying on the coaches that brought their fans to the game.

"However, we subsequently found on social media that it was the club who laid them on so that's hugely disappointing. It just seemed they wanted to pass the buck.

"But the people causing the trouble came to support Leighton, had Leighton flags and sung Leighton songs so there is no doubt that Leighton fans are responsible for this.

"It's very sad that so many people have gone out on a Saturday seemingly intent on causing problems.

"Probably the most disappointing thing of all is that we had to take a number of children - who are junior players at our club and were invited to enjoy the game with their parents - into the safety of the clubhouse because of what was happening."

Former Hunts FA chief Mark Frost, the chairman of the Football Association committee for the FA Vase, was present at the game along with representatives of the Spartan South Midlands League.