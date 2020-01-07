Rovers have created club history by powering through five rounds into the last 32 of the national competition.

And they are hopeful of making further progress when they host fellow Spartan South Midlands League side Leighton Town at Hall Road this Saturday, 3pm.

"It's one of the biggest games in our history," said Plumb.

"We've never got this far in the FA Vase before and we don't want to settle just for reaching the last 32.

"Of course we've done really well to get here, but this is where it starts getting really serious.

"Everyone is up for the challenge. The manager and his players are buzzing and I know there is a lot of excitement among our supporters.

"We've been away in the last four rounds but this is a great draw at home to a team we know all about.

"If our lads turn up in the same frame of mind as they have done in the previous Vase game - and in also in the three previous league games - they will be fine.

"We've dug out results and that's important at this stage of a season."

Rovers go into the Vase showdown full of confidence after reeling off three consecutive Premier Division victories. The last of those was a 3-0 triumph against Harefield United at Hall Road last Saturday.

Steve Gentle fired Rovers into an early lead and Chris Lewis soon doubled the advantage. Leading scorer Jordan Brown had an effort disallowed early in the second half but recent signing Jake Alderson did succeed in claiming a third goal.

Rovers have climbed up to sixth in the Premier Division - four places higher than Vase opponents Leighton, with whom they drew 2-2 back in November.The victory against Harefield attracted a turnout of 150 to Hall Road but Plumb is confident of more than doubling that figure for the big Vase date.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "I'm very hopeful we will get a crowd somewhere around 350.

"Leighton have a very good following and we understand they're bringing a couple of coaches full of fans.

"We've also had a lot of people get behind us during the Vase run with great support in the last few rounds."

Admission for Rovers' tie with Leighton is £6 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for children.

Rovers stress that no parking is available at Hall Road for this fixture. They are using the Ernulf Academy car park instead.

EYNESBURY ROVERS

FA Vase journey

First round qualifying - bt Harpenden Town 2-0.

Second round qualifying - bt Edgware Town 2-0.

First round - bt New Salamis 6-1.

Second round - bt Milton Keynes Robins 6-1.

Third round - bt FC Clacton 2-1.