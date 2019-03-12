Jade Carpenter scored twice as St Ives Town Ladies Development enjoyed semi-final success. Picture: ANGELA LUCAS Jade Carpenter scored twice as St Ives Town Ladies Development enjoyed semi-final success. Picture: ANGELA LUCAS

They booked their place in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Championship Cup showpiece with a 3-1 triumph against Burwell Tigers in a semi-final clash last Sunday.

Jade Carpenter slotted the opening goal after a fine pass from Emilee Steel, but the Saints side were pegged back before Carpenter saw a penalty saved.

However, Carpenter did succeed in finding the net again on the hour to restore her side’s lead and their passage was secured by a high-class Fran Worrall strike.

The Development side, who are also chasing promotion in the Championship South, will now face Wisbech Town in the final later in the season.

St Ives’ first team saw their Eastern Region Women’s League Division One clash at Hutton postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. They are also without a game this Sunday.