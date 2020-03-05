Robbie Parker strikes from the penalty spot as St Ives Town beat Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON Robbie Parker strikes from the penalty spot as St Ives Town beat Leiston. Picture: LOUISE THOMPSON

Ricky Marheineke's men claimed a vital victory in their bid to escape from the clutches of the drop by beating fellow strugglers Leiston at Westwood Road.

Captain Robbie Parker grabbed the only goal from the penalty spot after Ben Seymour-Shove was sent tumbling in the 12th minute.

Joe Curtis headed against the bar for Saints early in the second half, but it t took a fine rearguard effort - featuring a terrific performance from goalkeeper Martin Conway - to preserve the advantage.

Saints had to see out the final few minutes at a numerical advantage following the dismissal of impressive midfielder Edmund Hottor for collecting a second caution, but they did enough to earn a sixth win of the season which came complete with a first clean sheet since October.

Boss Marheineke said: "I'm delighted for the lads.

"We were unfortunate not to be further ahead before the break. We then hit the bar and missed a couple of great chances in the second half.

"It's only natural that we got deeper as the game went on. We haven't been in the situation of trying to see a game out too often this season and there was definitely a hint of nervousness.

"We managed to get over the line and earn the three points, but we know we need to back it up with more wins."

Saints remain four points from safety with Leiston now the team sitting directly above the drop-zone.

A tough test awaits for Marheineke's men this Saturday as they travel to a title-chasing Royston Town side, 3pm.

He will no doubt be hoping the high-flying Hertfordshire club are suffering from a hangover following their FA Trophy quarter-final exit at the hands of Concord Rangers in midweek.

Marheineke added: "It's a tough place to go and we know we'll be facing a quality side.

"There is never a good time to play Royston, but we'll focus on what we have to do. It's about us rather than our opponents."

Long-serving Seymour-Shove is in line to make his 250th Saints appearance on Saturday.