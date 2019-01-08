The local club reached the last 16 of the national competition for the first time when beating Midlands side Sporting Khalsa 1-0 in a fourth round tie last Saturday.

Skipper Hyem hit the only goal of the David Wilson Homes Ground clash but Rovers now face a daunting task in the fifth round.

They have been drawn away to unbeaten Wessex League Premier Division leaders Sholing who lifted the Vase crown back in 2014, but Hyem is upbeat about Rovers’ chances of continuing their terrific run when they travel to Hampshire on February 5.

He said: “We produced a disciplined team performance last Saturday to beat a team we knew very little about.

“We played the conditions to our advantage and the fans created a really difficult atmosphere for the opposition which helped us massively.

“It was the first time in a while that we’ve had the place rocking and we would have loved another home tie in the next round.

“Being away to Sholing was one of the draws we wanted to avoid, but you have to beat the best to be the best and I’m confident we can go down there and get a result.”

Chairman Karly Hurst revealed Rovers are already planning to take at least one supporters’ coach - and possibly more - to Sholing. They are also looking into the possibility of an overnight stay for their players.

Rovers also continue to sit top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division during a fine season.

They are a point clear of closest challengers Histon and Stowmarket ahead of a home clash against Brantham Athletic this Saturday, 3pm, which is followed by a long Tuesday trip to Whitton United, 7.45pm.

Histon, who boast three matches in hand, are favourites for the crown, but Hyem added: “The league title is all to play for. Histon have some big games coming up so we need to make sure we continue picking up wins to keep the pressure on them.”

