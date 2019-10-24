Captain Corey Kingston left Huntingdon Town to join Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER Captain Corey Kingston left Huntingdon Town to join Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER

Captain Corey Kingston's exit from the Jubilee Park club last week was followed on Monday by the loss of leading scorer Adam Richardson.

Both players have left the United Counties League Division One side to join rock-bottom Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Wisbech St Mary - a club yet to pick up a point this season.

"It's a blow for any club to lose two important players and we're no different in that respect," admitted Brattan.

"I'm surprised that Corey has chosen to sign for another club at our level who have a lot of travelling to do in their league.

"He had told me he felt he wanted some time out and would more than likely play at a lower level to spend more time with his family, but I still wish him all the best.

"To be honest it's no surprise that Adam then chose to make the same move. Corey and him are good friends and Wisbech St Mary is much closer to his home.

"I'll never stand in the way of a player who wants to move on - whether it be to earn more money elsewhere or just because they aren't enjoying their football."

Town drew 4-4 at Holwell Sports last Saturday without Kingston who has been replaced as captain by defender Wilkins Makate.

Richardson did play in that match and struck his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot - edging past nine-goal Kingston as the club's top-scorer.

Town trailed to a controversial penalty before Jakub Sulima levelled with a terrific strike.

Brattan's men then gifted the Melton Mowbray hosts a second goal before their arrears increased further on the stroke of half-time when Huntingdon's appeals for offside were ignored.

They responded in the second half through Josh Rosser before another defensive error then allowed Holwell to restore their two-goal cushion, but Town refused to wave the white flag.

Richardson struck from the spot before the fightback was completed by Rosser.

Brattan is now attempting to add more firepower to his squad ahead of a home clash against Birstall United Social this Saturday, 3pm.

Goalkeeper Sam Palmer played for Town last Saturday with regular number one Sarunas Snitkas injured. Palmer has spent recent seasons as physio at Godmanchester Rovers.

Brattan has appointed Alfie Tate as the club's new first-team coach.

Tate is a locally-based 19-year-old who has previously worked in the Posh youth set-up.