The two bodies held an emergency conference call yesterday (Thursday) with the grassroots season is currently in limbo due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

All Cambs FA county cup competitions that have not yet been completed will be voided and the same applies to any Cambridgeshire County League knockout competitions.

One of those is the Reg Haigh & Arthur Peck Cup with local side Needingworth United through to the final which was due to take place later this month.

Entry to the incomplete Cambs area county cups and league cups will now be free of charge to clubs for the 2020/21 season.

No formal decision has yet been made on the league programme with member clubs being asked for their views on a number of options.

They include a resumption in the unlikely event that sporting activities are given the green light at the beginning of May, the season being completed on an average points system or it also being declared null and void.

Any comments and serious suggestions can be emailed to competitions@cambridgeshirefa.com

The Cambridgeshire County League annual dinner in early June has been put back to mid-September and their AGM will also be re-arranged for a later date.

The Hunts FA postponed all matches in their county competitions – including a number of finals – until April 4 before all football activity was suspended to that date.

The professional game has subsequently been halted until at least April 30 with all levels of the sport expected to follow suit.