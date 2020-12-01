Second place and still unbeaten Eynesbury United host leaders West Wratting where a home win would close the gap to just two points, and United would still have two games in hand.

Eaton Socon in fourth travel to Foxton while Hemmingfords United go to bottom club Great Shelford.

In Senior A, Huntingdon United go to Orwell and AFC Barley Mow to Hundon but Eaton Socon Res are at home to Whittlesford United.

Brampton are at in Senior B but both St Ives Rangers and Houghton & Wyton are at home, Duxford United and Fulbourn Institute Res the respective visitors.

A full-list of all the Kershaw League fixtures on Saturday, December 5, can be found at www.huntspost.co.uk/sport

Fixtures: Saturday (December 5)

Kershaw Premier Cherry Hinton Comberton United 14:00

Kershaw Premier Foxton First Eaton Socon 14:00

Kershaw Premier Fulbourn Institute Ely City Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Premier Great Shelford Hemingfords United 14:00

Kershaw Premier Linton Granta Gamlingay United 14:00

Kershaw Premier Witchford 96 Cambridge University Press 14:00

Kershaw Premier Eynesbury United West Wratting 15:00

Kershaw Senior A Bluntisham Rangers Cottenham United 14:00

Kershaw Senior A Eaton Socon Reserves Whittlesford United 14:00

Kershaw Senior A Hundon AFC Barley Mow 14:00

Kershaw Senior A March Town United Reserves Milton 14:00

Kershaw Senior A Orwell Huntingdon United 14:00

Kershaw Senior A Soham Town Rangers Reserves Bassingbourn 14:00

Kershaw Senior A Somersham Town Isleham United 15:00

Kershaw Senior B Fordham Cambridge University Press Res 14:00

Kershaw Senior B Hardwick Brampton 14:00

Kershaw Senior B Houghton & Wyton Fulbourn Institute Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Senior B Wisbech St Mary Reserves Linton Granta Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Senior B Lakenheath Reserves Cherry Hinton Reserves 15:00

Kershaw Senior B Newmarket Town Res Sawston Rovers 15:00

Kershaw Senior B St Ives Rangers Duxford United 15:00

Kershaw Junior 1A Comberton United Reserves Milton Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1A Debden Meldreth 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1A Harston Barrington 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1A Mott MacDonald Great Shelford Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1A Steeple Morden Clare Town 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1A West Wratting Reserves Cambourne Rovers 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Alconbury Over Sports Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Chatteris Town Outwell Swifts 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Fenstanton Burwell Swifts 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Gamlingay United Reserves AFC Walpole 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Hemingfords United Reserves Ely City ‘A’ 14:00

Kershaw Junior 1B Godmanchester Rovers Reserves Swavesey Institute 15:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Buckden Puddlebrook 68 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Great Paxton Foxton Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Guilden Morden Whittlesford United Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Haverhill Rovers Reserves Melbourn 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Linton Granta A Papworth 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2A Litlington Athletic Steeple Morden Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2B Benwick Athletic March Town United A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2B Burwell Tigers Fordham Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2B Exning United Soham United 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2B Guyhirn Wimblington 14:00

Kershaw Junior 2B Wisbech Town Acorns Chatteris Town Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Abington United Girton United 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Duxford United Reserves Hundon Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Kedington Guilden Morden Res 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Orwell Reserves Harston Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Sawston Rovers Reserves Hardwick Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3A Sawston United Clare Town Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B Barton Mills Stretham 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B Cottenham United Reserves Eaton Socon A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B Histon Hornets Crusaders 2019 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B Isleham United Reserves Mott MacDonald Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B Oakington Vikings Longstanton 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3B The Eagle Cherry Hinton A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3C AFC Christchurch Witchford 96 Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3C Doddington United Bluntisham Rangers Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3C Littleport Town Houghton & Wyton Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3C Manea United Little Downham & Pymoor Swifts 14:00

Kershaw Junior 3C Needingworth United March Academy 15:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Barrington Res Haverhill Town F.C. Blue 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Bassingbourn Reserves Guilden Morden A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Haverhill Town Youth Wilbraham 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Melbourn Reserves Thaxted Rangers Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Motts County Pirates Sawston Phoenix 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4A Thurlow Great Chesterford 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B AFC Ely Cambridge Ambassadors 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B Comberton United A Brampton Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B Papworth Reserves Milton A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B Swavesey Institute Reserves Wicken 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B West Row Gunners Great Paxton Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4B Stretham Reserves Soham Town Rangers A 15:00

Kershaw Junior 4C Fen TIgers Engineers Benwick Athletic Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4C Hartford Rangers Manea United Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4C Hemingfords United A Guyhirn Res 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4C Huntingdon United Reserves Lakenheath Casuals Reserves 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4C March Academy Reserves Chatteris Town A 14:00

Kershaw Junior 4C Outwell Swifts Reserves Doddington United Res 14:00

Sunday (December 6)

Veterans Div 1 Hardwick Steeple Bumpstead 10:30

Veterans Div 1 Kedington Isleham United 10:30

Veterans Div 1 Linton Aztecs Royston Town 10:30

Veterans Div 1 Soham United Gamlingay United 10:30

Veterans Div 2 Bottisham Bluntisham Rangers 10:30

Veterans Div 2 Cambridge Ambassadors Thurlow 13:30

Veterans Div 2 Kennett Lakenheath Casuals 10:30

Veterans Div 2 Little Rose Ridgeons 10:30