They had to survive a last-gasp short corner to clinch a 3-2 triumph at Bourne Deeping and register a third win from their opening four Division Three North-West matches.

Phil Round put them ahead with the only goal of the first half, but it was cancelled out early in the second period.

Saints responded well as Charlie Evans struck their second goal before creating the third for Brad Forsdick.

But the hosts halved their arrears with two minutes to go and then threatened again from a short corner when terrific defending from Iain Moor kept the ball out to deny them an equaliser.

St Neots 2nds were beaten 2-0 at March Town 2nds in Division Five North-West and the 3rds lost 1-0 to Wisbech Town 4ths in Division Six North-West (South).

St Neots Ladies 1sts paid the price for failing to take a catalogue of chances when slipping to East Women's League defeat.

The Saints side should have been comfortable winners of their Division One clash against City of Peterborough 2nds, but instead found themselves on the receiving end of a 2-1 reverse.

A host of good opportunities were squandered either side of an opening goal from Eleanor Pybus and that proved crucial as City struck twice in the final 10 minutes to complete an unlikely turnaround.

St Neots 3rds collected their first point of the season in Division Four North-West (South) as a Hannah Thompson goal earned a 1-1 draw at Cambridge Nomads 2nds.

And the 4ths were able to celebrate a first win of the campaign when beating Newmarket 4ths 2-1 in Division Five North-West (South). Jay Dickinson and Iris Fearing provided the goals.