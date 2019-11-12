Sam Gomasall on the ball for St Neots Town against Aylesbury United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Sam Gomasall on the ball for St Neots Town against Aylesbury United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Struggling St Neots Town suffered frustration at the Premier Plus Stadium for the second successive Saturday as they were pipped by a single goal in a Southern League Division One Central clash.

Aylesbury United became the sixth consecutive team to depart in possession of maximum points this season although they were the least deserving of the half-a-dozen teams to triumph on Saints' turf so far.

Their 1-0 victory was gained by a deflected goal after 15 minutes of a match in which Saints were often the most dangerous team - something that hasn't often been the case while racking up a 100 per-cent record of the unwanted variety.

Boss Marc Abbott named an unchanged team for only the second time this season and they started brightly, with Sam Gomarsall heading captain Lee Watkins' cross wide.

Prince Mutswunguma is down on the deck during St Neots Town's defeat to Aylesbury United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Prince Mutswunguma is down on the deck during St Neots Town's defeat to Aylesbury United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

Saints keeper James Philp produced a fine save to deny David Manu at the other end but he was powerless to prevent a long-range and deflected Sonny French shot from finding the net.

Recent signing Jonny Butler fired over as Saints searched for a leveller to no avail before the break - and it was a similar story in the second half.

The hosts adopted a more attacking approach and soon threatened, with a Gomarsall volley and a Watkins free-kick both clearing the crossbar.

Prince Mutswunguma worked his way into space before dragging another chance disappointingly wide before substitute Ben Bradley was denied by a smart save.

But Saints' pursuit of an equaliser left them vulnerable defensively and only two terrific saves from Philp prevented further Aylesbury goals in the closing stages.

Second-bottom Saints still have a five-point cushion over basement side Wantage Town, who they host in a crunch clash on November 23.

But Abbott's side are now five points adrift of the two sides immediately above them - Kempston Rovers and Didcot Town.

Saints face a daunting trip to unbeaten table-toppers Berkhamsted this Saturday, 3pm.