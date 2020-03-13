The Southern League - featuring St Ives Town and St Neots Town - have this afternoon (Friday) postponed all matches from tomorrow to March 21 inclusive.

League chiefs will then review the situation again next week with a view to resuming competition from March 23 onwards.

The Thurlow Nunn League (home of Godmancheter Rovers) and the Spartan South Midlands League (where Eynesbury Rovers play) have suspended all football until April 4 - in line with the decision made by the Premier League and Football League.

But the United Counties League - featuring Huntingdon Town - have opted to allow matches to continue. Therefore Town will be on home turf at Jubilee Park against Blackstones tomorrow in a Division One clash, 3pm.

Games in the lower-level Cambridgeshire County League and Peterborough & District League will also go ahead.

The Hunts FA have called off all county cup matches until at least April 3 which will lead to a number of their finals being rescheduled.

The county governing body have also axed any coach education events, football development programmes and cancelled room hire bookings in the next three weeks.

It is understood the Hunts Youth League have also postponed all matches due to take place in their league this weekend.

Rugby fixtures are expected to continue as normal despite the Coronavirus threat, although Huntingdon's home clash against Northampton BBOB in Midlands Division Three East (South) tomorrow is off due to the visitors being unable to raise a side.